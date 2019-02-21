Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy J. Ryan-Pepper. View Sign

Ryan-Pepper, Timothy J. ALBANY Timothy J. Ryan-Pepper, 64, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Timothy was born in Syracuse, the son of the late William and Florence Pepper. Timothy was the devoted husband of 34 years to Alberta Ryan-Pepper. A graduate of Central Square High School and SUNY Oswego (1977), he worked for New York State with the Taxation and Finance Department and retired after 23 years of service. He was a lifelong audiophile, movie buff and theatre lover.Timothy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church since 1985, where he was at one time a choir member and broadcast announcer. He is survived by his wife, Alberta; his children, Jeffrey (Katrina) Ryan-Pepper and Kathryn (Timothy) Neumann; and his beloved niece, Andrea Sulier. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 24, at 2 p.m. in the Trinity United Methodist Church, 235 Lark St., Albany. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Trinity Church Organ Fund, 235 Lark St., Albany, NY, 12210 in Timothy's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit







Ryan-Pepper, Timothy J. ALBANY Timothy J. Ryan-Pepper, 64, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Timothy was born in Syracuse, the son of the late William and Florence Pepper. Timothy was the devoted husband of 34 years to Alberta Ryan-Pepper. A graduate of Central Square High School and SUNY Oswego (1977), he worked for New York State with the Taxation and Finance Department and retired after 23 years of service. He was a lifelong audiophile, movie buff and theatre lover.Timothy was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church since 1985, where he was at one time a choir member and broadcast announcer. He is survived by his wife, Alberta; his children, Jeffrey (Katrina) Ryan-Pepper and Kathryn (Timothy) Neumann; and his beloved niece, Andrea Sulier. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 24, at 2 p.m. in the Trinity United Methodist Church, 235 Lark St., Albany. Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Trinity Church Organ Fund, 235 Lark St., Albany, NY, 12210 in Timothy's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close