O'Toole, Timothy L. RENSSELAER Timothy L. O'Toole, age 61, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born on November 2, 1957, to the late Lawrence and Grace Post O'Toole. Tim grew up in the City of Rensselaer and lived in Rensselaer county most of his life. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, earning a certificate in taxidermy. Tim loved metal detecting and enjoyed watching golf on T.V. His favorite pastime was going to Stewart's in East Greenbush with his friend Billy, getting coffee and sitting in his car watching people pump gas and counting how many people left off their gas caps. He had many struggles in life due to a variety of health issues but always kept a positive attitude. Throughout his journey with cancer, he continuously said every day he was alive on earth was another day in paradise. He loved to share his words of wisdom and faith with all. Tim is survived by his sister Linda (James) Martino. Uncle of Jennifer, James (Nina), Alicia (Chris), Michael, Bob, Stephen and Montaigne (Zawadi). Great uncle of Nick, Zack (Steph), Grace, Sarah, Jacob, Lilah, Monte. Also survived by his great-grandnephew Kian; and many dear friends. The family would like to thank Rensselaer County Hospice, Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital, Albany County Hospice and Our Lady of Mercy for all their wonderful care. The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no evening calling hours. Condolence page at wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 30, 2019