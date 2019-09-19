|
Calling hours
View Map
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lehmann, Timothy "Tim" III BALLSTON SPA Timothy Lehmann III, "Tim" of Ballston Spa, died on September 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved father of Elizabeth "Betsy" and Timothy "Ted"; and father-in-law of Kelly Bateman Lehmann. Tim was the proud grandfather of Jonathan and Henry Lehmann; and the beloved uncle to Jon Lehmann of Denver, Seth Biehler of Northampton, Mass., Julie Breedlove of Indianapolis, and Molly Barbeau of Old Lyme, Conn. He was predeceased by his wife Ann and his brother Lynn of Denver. He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Virginia Carey Stanton of Indianapolis, Rebecca Jo Carey of Plymouth, N.H., and Peggy Lehmann of Denver; as well as his loving cousins, William Pfeifer and James Pfeifer, and Tim's extended family. Tim was born in Columbus, Ohio to Dr. Timothy Lehmann and Marie Williams Lehmann. He and his future wife Ann both attended North High School in Columbus, and later The Ohio State University. Playing baseball for the North High Polar Bears was one of Tim's most cherished experiences and he passed his love of baseball on to his children and grandchildren. After marrying Ann, they moved to Berkeley, Calif., where he completed a doctorate in sociology at the University of California at Berkeley. In the 1960s, Tim, Ann, Lynn, and Peggy were active in the free speech and civil rights movements in the Bay Area, focused on the promise, not the problems of democracy. After teaching at Colorado State University, Tim followed his love of learning and mentorship to a career in adult-centered higher education. This led him to SUNY Empire State College, and as one of its earliest educators and administrators, he strove to ensure that all people had the opportunity to learn and grow, regardless of age and other traditional barriers to higher education. Tim and Ann believed in the power of lifelong learning and its capacity to transform peoples' lives. Their commitment to public institutions and personal development was a bedrock value from their Ohio upbringing, where simple decency and respect for others was instilled in them in childhood. Tim distinguished himself at Empire State as a popular mentor to graduate students, and he became vice president of research and evaluation for Empire State and the founding director of the National Center on Adult Learning. Tim enjoyed his professional life, but it was his family that gave him the greatest joy. Tim, Lynn and cousins Bill and Jim were a formidable foursome in their youth, ransacking the candy aisles of uncle Fred's Kresge store and building a relationship based on laughter, love, and camaraderie. Tim loved to play cards, ping pong, and games of all kinds with his family and friends. He adored political humor, was a virtuosic whistler, and enjoyed teaching his children and grandsons to fish. He enjoyed making mischief at the card table, foisting unwanted cards onto unsuspecting neighbors with a sly grin that was only noticed after the fact. Tim was happiest on a lake, listening to the loons laugh, surrounded by dearest family and friends. He was a devoted and selfless father, always making sure that others were cared for first. Colleagues, students, friends and family remember Tim's essential kindness and generosity. His family will miss his never-ending support and unconditional love. Calling hours will be from 2 to 5 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa on Sunday, September 22. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Tim Lehmann's name to the Kay Lillabridge Scholarship Fund, Friends of the Library, Saratoga Springs Public Library, 48 Henry St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 19, 2019
