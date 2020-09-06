Mullens, Timothy M. LATHAM Timothy M. Mullens, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Albany to the late John J. and Betty G. Mullens. Tim was an alumnus of Christian Brothers Academy, Siena College and the Russell Sage Graduate School of Public Administration. At CBA, he lettered in football, track, and basketball, leading the Brothers in scoring and earning All Albany honors his senior year. At Siena he was a walk on starter of the basketball team his freshman year. After graduation, Tim accepted a commission in the U.S. Army and volunteered for Airborne and Special Forces duty; earning his Green Beret at Ft. Bragg. He proudly served with the 5th Special Forces Group until June, 1973. When his Reserve duty was completed, he received an Honorable Discharge at the rank of captain. In civilian life, Tim served as a faculty member at CBA before joining the Civil Service Employee association as a research analyst, director of Group Insurance Plans, director of the CSEA-Joint Committee on Health Benefits and director of the CSEA Employee Benefit Fund. He was a former member of the Blue Cross Board of Directors, Albany University Club, Special Forces Association, American Airborne Association, and American Legion. He is survived by his daughters, Melissa (Don) Kinzel and Jessica (Dave) Stickles; grandchildren, Kamryn Elise and Mason Michael Mullens Kinzel, Olivia Sophia and Jackson David Stickles; sister Jacquie (Bob) Howard; brother John (Barbara) Mullens; stepbrothers, Charles (Mary Lou) Wheeler Jr. and Peter (Shirley) Wheeler; nephews, Todd and Tim Howard; niece Kelly Rose Mullens; and grandnieces and nephew, Isla, Cora, Tori and Patrick. Tim was predeceased by his parents; nephew Cory Mullens; stepfather Charles Wheeler Sr.; and stepbrother David Wheeler; in addition to his special friends Vincent Lupo and EJ Podgorski. The family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses at St. Peters Hospice Inn for the compassionate care that they provided. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, New York on Friday, October 2, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A celebration of life will follow the visitation at 12 p.m. with interment to immediately follow at Gerald B.H Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current NYS occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Donations can be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com