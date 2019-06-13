Roddy, Timothy M. COHOES Timothy M. Roddy, 57 of David Drive, died on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late John D. and Margaret Lynch Roddy; grandson of the late Mamie Lynch; and nephew of the late Osmar Lynch. He was a graduate of Shenendehowa High School and Hudson Valley Community College. Tim had worked at several area hotels over a 25 year period and retired in 2015. Tim never met a stranger who wouldn't soon be his friend. He was the brother of Jack Roddy (Pam) of Brunswick and the late Erinanne Roddy. He was the uncle of John Roddy (Angelica) of Brunswick, Caitlin Roddy (Brandon Shaw) of Guilderland and Aaron Roddy of Brunswick. Also surviving are his great-nieces Carly and MacKenzie Roddy; as well as special friends, Dann and Erin Buffaline of Florida, Shawn Burdick of Pittstown and Shona Nichols of Waterford. A memorial service will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Sunday prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. Tim had a passion for animals and would appreciate contributions in his memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary