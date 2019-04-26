Albany Times Union Obituaries
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
Alderman, Timothy Mark CENTER BRUNSWICK T. Mark Alderman, 54 of Keyes Lane, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his family. He was son of the late Sandra Cross and LeRoy Norman "Fred" Alderman; and beloved husband for 24 years of the late Suzanne Reiser Alderman, who passed just one year ago on April 23, 2018. He was a lifelong resident of Center Brunswick, a graduate of Tamarac High School and was a longtime employee of Bast Hatfield Construction in Clifton Park. Mark enjoyed working on his home and could typically be found working on a never-ending list of projects and tending to the lawn. He was an avid Grateful Dead fan. He loved vacationing with his family in Cape Cod or relaxing at camp on Sacandaga Lake. He is survived by three children, daughter Savana Alderman, and "his boys" John D'Amico (Karen) and David Alderman; a brother, Jeffrey Alderman; and two grandchildren, Arabella and Jameson Alderman. He was predeceased by two brothers, David M. Alderman and N. Scott Alderman. The family takes some comfort in knowing that Mark and Sue are now reunited. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Friday, April 26, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Reverend Edward Kacerguis, officiating. Interment will be in the Eagle Mills Cemetery, Eagle Mills. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Timothy Mark Alderman to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center) 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 26, 2019
