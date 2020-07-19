1/1
Timothy Michael Brophy
Brophy, Timothy Michael BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. Timothy Michael Brophy, 58 of Blythewood, S.C., died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., he was the son of Thomas Edward and Kathleen Elaine Sanborn Brophy and was raised by his devoted foster parents, Hewitt and Dorothy Clothier. Tim graduated from Stillwater Central High School where he played football and then attended community college. Following his service in the United States Air Force, Tim enjoyed a 30 year career at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. In addition to his mom and dad; survivors include his beloved wife of 11 years, Eunice "Marie" Horton Brophy; siblings Tammy (Ron) Clark, Kelly (Mark) Freebern, Sharon Clothier, Michelle (Bob) Sylvester, Melissa Pantoja, Melinda Cortes, Chris Duffney. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews, Sonya, Dustin, Alisa, Jamie, Jessica. The graveside service for Mr. Tim Brophy will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the family's concern for your safety. A live stream of the service may be seen by going to ShivesFuneralHome.com and visiting his tribute page. The service will become available to watch at 9 a.m., Wednesday, July 22. A celebration of his life is being considered when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home,2900 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205, Newberry Boys Farm, PO Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108 or a veterans charity of your choice in Tim Brophy's name. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 19, 2020.
