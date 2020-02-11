Hofaker, Timothy Michael JACKSONVILLE, Fla. Timothy Michael Hofaker, born on June 29, 1958, in Albany, passed away in Florida on February 4, 2020. Tim went peacefully to be with his mother Eileen Hofaker; brother John; sister Ellen (Micki) Ahl; nephew Curnan Tighe; and his Golden Retriever Moogley. Tim was an avid story teller and passionate friend and a wonderful father who will be dearly missed. He is survived by his two children, Sarah of Georgia and Aloysius of Florida; father Aloysius (Harriet) Hofaker of New York; along with his many siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. We can only assume that as he arrived at the Pearly Gates it was aboard a Harley, wearing no helmet, screaming "Ramming Speed!" as they tried desperately to slow him down. A celebration of Tim's life will be planned for the summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested for the , Broadway Cares or Burden Lake Conservations Association, LLC.



