Anderson, Timothy P. POESTENKILL Timothy P. Anderson, 67, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Francis Anderson and Althea Wilcox Anderson, and the loving husband to Marcellia Dennis Anderson. Timothy graduated from Averill Park High School, he was a supervisor for The Fort Miller Vault Company for over 45 years. Tim was an active grandparent attending all of his grandkids events, he enjoyed vacationing in Cape Cod, taking cruises with his family and NASCAR, but most of all he loved spending time with his family. In addition to his wife Marcellia; he is survived by his daughters, Genevie (Spencer) Agan of Averill Park and Kelly (Eric) McCart of Averill Park; his grandchildren, Ryan, Nick, Bryanna, Andy, Spencer, Jr., and Makenzi; his siblings, Tom (GeorgeAnne) Anderson of Wynantskill, Frank (Laura) Anderson of Pittstown, Robin (Dave) Zimmerman of Averill Park and Sharon (Tom) Banker of Poestenkill; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Tim was predeceased by his siblings, Rosemary Gervais, Diane Anderson and Catherine Anderson. Family and friends are invited and may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 17, in the Wynantskill Funeral Home, 294 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill. Funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Memorial contributions in memory of Timothy may be made to . Please visit www.wynantskillfh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2020