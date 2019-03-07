Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy P. Andi. View Sign

Andi, Timothy P. COLONIE Tim passed away peacefully March 3, 2019, with his wife, Cathy, and daughter Shannon by his side. His brothers and their families were also at his side throughout a peaceful day. Tim has been reunited with his son, Ryan, who has been guarding over the family since 2016. Ryan pulled out a chair for his dad at the table of the Lord. Tim grew up in Colonie, surrounding himself with baseball from an early age. He has pitched his final game, and will now watch over his family and friends, and the N.Y. Mets. Tim received a bachelor's degree from LeMoyne College, where he excelled in baseball and played one year in the minor league. Tim worked for the City of Albany for 38 years until his retirement in 2017. More important to him, he spent years on the ball field. It's where his passion for coaching was experienced by hundreds of players for over 25 years at S.C.C.C. many of whom he was still in touch with. When not on the ball field, Tim would be golfing, gardening, visiting the ocean, swimming, and enjoying a Coors Light. All of the above, paired with a fantastic steak and his family by his side, made Tim a very happy man. Tim was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Statia Andi; his brother John Andi and his son Ryan Andi. In addition to his wife and daughter, Tim is survived by four brothers, Tom (Wendy) Andi, Bob (Helen) Andi, Jim (Sandi) Andi, Ray (Deb) Andi. He was their baby brother. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Cele Andi. Uncle Tim loved his nieces and nephews as if they were his own. Tim developed a rare auto immune disease in the summer of 2017. He fought the complications with humor and might while he continued to be active, yet medically treated. In October, he walked into Albany Medical Center with some pain in his abdomen, and within two hours, the disease grabbed a hold of his spinal cord and rendered him paralyzed from the chest down. He passed away due to complications of the disease. He was a private man, and appreciated his family and a couple of very close friends who supported him in his treatment. His loving wife Cathy stayed most weekends overnight with him while at Albany Medical Center. His daughter Shannon was frequently joining Tim for his therapies, televised sporting events, and regular visits to keep his spirits high. His beloved brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Helen Andi, were selfless with their time and spent hours with Tim many days per week for his five-month hospitalization. His brother Tom Andi remained in the Albany area, away from his home in California to help navigate Tim's treatment plans. His niece Helen Antoniak supported her aunt Cathy on a regular basis. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 8, in St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Ave., Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, in the church. Interment will be in Memory Gardens next to his son, Ryan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and blood disorders at Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Ave., MC-119, Albany, NY, 12208-3478 in Tim's memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit







Andi, Timothy P. COLONIE Tim passed away peacefully March 3, 2019, with his wife, Cathy, and daughter Shannon by his side. His brothers and their families were also at his side throughout a peaceful day. Tim has been reunited with his son, Ryan, who has been guarding over the family since 2016. Ryan pulled out a chair for his dad at the table of the Lord. Tim grew up in Colonie, surrounding himself with baseball from an early age. He has pitched his final game, and will now watch over his family and friends, and the N.Y. Mets. Tim received a bachelor's degree from LeMoyne College, where he excelled in baseball and played one year in the minor league. Tim worked for the City of Albany for 38 years until his retirement in 2017. More important to him, he spent years on the ball field. It's where his passion for coaching was experienced by hundreds of players for over 25 years at S.C.C.C. many of whom he was still in touch with. When not on the ball field, Tim would be golfing, gardening, visiting the ocean, swimming, and enjoying a Coors Light. All of the above, paired with a fantastic steak and his family by his side, made Tim a very happy man. Tim was predeceased by his parents, Anthony and Statia Andi; his brother John Andi and his son Ryan Andi. In addition to his wife and daughter, Tim is survived by four brothers, Tom (Wendy) Andi, Bob (Helen) Andi, Jim (Sandi) Andi, Ray (Deb) Andi. He was their baby brother. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Cele Andi. Uncle Tim loved his nieces and nephews as if they were his own. Tim developed a rare auto immune disease in the summer of 2017. He fought the complications with humor and might while he continued to be active, yet medically treated. In October, he walked into Albany Medical Center with some pain in his abdomen, and within two hours, the disease grabbed a hold of his spinal cord and rendered him paralyzed from the chest down. He passed away due to complications of the disease. He was a private man, and appreciated his family and a couple of very close friends who supported him in his treatment. His loving wife Cathy stayed most weekends overnight with him while at Albany Medical Center. His daughter Shannon was frequently joining Tim for his therapies, televised sporting events, and regular visits to keep his spirits high. His beloved brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Helen Andi, were selfless with their time and spent hours with Tim many days per week for his five-month hospitalization. His brother Tom Andi remained in the Albany area, away from his home in California to help navigate Tim's treatment plans. His niece Helen Antoniak supported her aunt Cathy on a regular basis. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, March 8, in St. Clare's Church, 1947 Central Ave., Colonie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, in the church. Interment will be in Memory Gardens next to his son, Ryan. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and blood disorders at Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Ave., MC-119, Albany, NY, 12208-3478 in Tim's memory. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com Funeral Home New Comer Cremations & Funerals

343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

(518) 456-4442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close