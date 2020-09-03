1/1
Gordon, Timothy P. TROY Timothy P. Gordon, 56, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 1, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Jane (Shufelt) and Earl E. Gordon. Tim is survived by his wife, Tina; his son Michael; his siblings, Darlene (the late Terry) Richards, Edward Gordon, Walter (Terry) Gordon, Robert Gordon, Patricia (John) Miner, Deborah (James Barber) Gordon and Pamela Gordon; his sister-in-law, Susan Shufelt; and mother-in-law, Patricia Catone. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Tim was predeceased by his siblings, Wayne Shufelt, William Gordon and Mary Teal. The family would like to give special thanks to Tim's caretakers, Brian, Kari and Vanetta for the wonderful care they provided to him. Calling hours for Tim will be held on Friday, September 4, from 122 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway Watervliet. A service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 2 p.m. Facial coverings and social distancing will be observed at all times. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit, ParkerBrosMemorial.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
01:30 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Service
02:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
September 3, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
