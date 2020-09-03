Gordon, Timothy P. TROY Timothy P. Gordon, 56, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 1, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Jane (Shufelt) and Earl E. Gordon. Tim is survived by his wife, Tina; his son Michael; his siblings, Darlene (the late Terry) Richards, Edward Gordon, Walter (Terry) Gordon, Robert Gordon, Patricia (John) Miner, Deborah (James Barber) Gordon and Pamela Gordon; his sister-in-law, Susan Shufelt; and mother-in-law, Patricia Catone. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Tim was predeceased by his siblings, Wayne Shufelt, William Gordon and Mary Teal. The family would like to give special thanks to Tim's caretakers, Brian, Kari and Vanetta for the wonderful care they provided to him. Calling hours for Tim will be held on Friday, September 4, from 122 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway Watervliet. A service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 2 p.m. Facial coverings and social distancing will be observed at all times. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit, ParkerBrosMemorial.com