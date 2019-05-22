Wood, Timothy P. COSSAYUNA Timothy P. Wood, 72 of Cossayuna, formerly of Troy, passed into eternal rest on Saturday afternoon, May 18, 2019, at The Community Hospice at Samaritan Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Tim was born in Troy and was the son of the late John and Dorothy Berry Wood; and loving husband of Carol Wood of Cossayuna. Tim attended Troy High School and had been employed for many years at Bendix in Green Island. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving from 1965-1967. He enjoyed playing golf, fishing, bowling, and spending winters in Florida. He also loved spending time at Cossayuna Lake. In addition to his wife Carol, Tim is also survived by his son Corey Wood of Saratoga. He was the stepfather of Scott (Trixie) Cerwonka and Tracy (Darren) Feeney; and grandfather of Hailey, Sydney, Kate, Izzy, Larry, Caitlin, Savannah and Julia. He is also survived by his brother Ken (Cathy) Wood; and his sisters, Dana (Walter) Hummel, Denise (Don) Marchese and Mary Jane (Tom) Bova; and was predeceased by his brothers, Neil, Paul, Dean and Chris. Tim is also survived by his brother-in-law Roger Meunier and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service for Tim will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy. Interment with full military honors will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday in The Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Tim's family request that donations in his memory be made to The Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 22, 2019