Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12505 (518)-456-4442 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 343 New Karner Rd Colonie , NY 12505

O'Brien, Timothy Patrick Sr. POMPANO BEACH, Fla. It is with profoundly heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Timothy Patrick O'Brien Sr., 68, on August 25, 2019, after a short and courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, soulmate, and forever partner Grace O'Brien; brother William O'Brien (Ann-Marie); sister Sharon Beck (Harry); and sister-in-law Roseanne O'Brien. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and William O'Brien; brother Robert O'Brien; and sister Patricia Fish (Raymond). He will always be the beloved dad of Shannon Hennessy (John) and Timothy O'Brien Jr. (Beth); Poppy of Caitlin and Logan Hennessy, Riley and Timothy O'Brien III; stepfather of Patti, Steve, Joseph, and Andee; and grandpa to Adam, Gracie, and Harvey. He is survived also by many cousins, nieces, and nephews, as well as by Denise O'Brien, the mother of his children. Born and raised in Albany, Tim worked more than 30 years for the Albany County Sheriff's Department as a corrections officer. He leaves behind countless close friends from his many years of service. Some of his favorite times were spent with his grandchildren watching them play and grow. Always with a snack in his hands for the kids, you could see the joy in his eyes when he watched them play sports, participate in activities, read them books, or just sit and talk. Following his retirement, he and Grace made the move to Florida, where he loved to golf, bike, and relax on the beach. We will all remember Tim as the life of the party; some knew him as O'B, others as Tito, but to all he was the Dancing Man, and he wore holes in his shoes over the course of his many evenings out on the town with Grace and their friends; and like any self-respecting New Yorker, Tim was an avid Yankees and Giants fan. There will be a celebration of Tim's life at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie this Saturday, September 7, from 12-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations to your local hospice or the animal rescue of your choice.







