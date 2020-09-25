Herbst, Timothy R. CASTLETON Timothy R. Herbst, 56 of Castleton, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Albany Memorial Hospital. Tim was a member of the Painters and Tapers Union Local 201 before becoming disabled from M.S. Survivors include his fiancee Nancy Prue; his parents, Karen (Joseph McManus) Terwilliger and Robert (Mary Quackenbush) Herbst. Tim was the half-brother of Jessica and Jeremy Herbst. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 28, in the Vale Cemetery in Schenectady.