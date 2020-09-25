1/1
Timothy R. Herbst
Herbst, Timothy R. CASTLETON Timothy R. Herbst, 56 of Castleton, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Albany Memorial Hospital. Tim was a member of the Painters and Tapers Union Local 201 before becoming disabled from M.S. Survivors include his fiancee Nancy Prue; his parents, Karen (Joseph McManus) Terwilliger and Robert (Mary Quackenbush) Herbst. Tim was the half-brother of Jessica and Jeremy Herbst. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 28, in the Vale Cemetery in Schenectady.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Vale Cemetery
