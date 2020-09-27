1/1
Timothy Shaw
Shaw, Timothy LITTLE RIVER, S.C. Timothy Shaw of Little River, S.C., passed away on September 22, 2020, at the age 49. He is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Shaw and fiance Jacob Vrooman of Amsterdam; son, Colby Shaw of Scotia; stepchildren, Michael (Christine) and Ashley Davis of Scotia; parents, Gayle (Darrell) Ackerman of Erin, N.Y.; sister, Tamara Clay of Bethel, Conn.; brother, Jeremy Ackerman (Bridget Sullivan) of Horseheads, N.Y.; nieces, cousins and a host of friends. Tim was predeceased by his brother, Rick Shaw. Tim was employed by Adirondack Beverage for several years and loved fishing and hunting. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin Street at Route 13 on Friday, October 23, from 12-2 p.m. A private memorial service will be held at the conclusion at 2 p.m. He will be laid to rest in the Woodlawn Cemtery. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Tim may consider donations to Return a Gift to Wildlife, Division of Fish and Wildlife, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY, 12233-4751. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Tim's Book of Memories at sullivansfuneralhome.com


Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
OCT
23
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
