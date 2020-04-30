Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Timothy T. Keeler


1989 - 2020
Timothy T. Keeler Obituary
Keeler, Timothy T. COHOES Timothy T. Keeler, 30 of Cohoes, and formerly of Lansingburgh and Watervliet, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Tim was the son of Timothy and Dana Connors Keeler of Mechanicville. He was born in Troy, educated in Lansingburgh School and graduated from Watervliet High School, class of 2008. He worked for the Capital District DDSO in Ballston Lake for two years. Tim enjoyed music, sports, family, children and his nephews. Most of all, he loved helping people. Survivors in addition to his parents are his sister, Jessica (Charles) Albright of Mechanicville; his nephews, Caleb, Lucas, Asher and Conor. Also survived by his grandmother Margaret Johnson of Watervliet and aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends who wish to remember Tim in a special way may donate to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148- 0142, in Tim's memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 30, 2020
