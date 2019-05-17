Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Resources
1964 - 2019
Tina M. Cleary Obituary
Cleary, Tina M. EAST SCHODACK Tina M. Cleary, 54 of East Schodack, passed away on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Ellis Hospital after a long illness. Tina was born on August 22, 1964, in Albany, the daughter of the late Richard and Margaret (Bevelaqua) Cleary Sr. She was a registered nurse for St. Peter's Health Partners. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Richard Cleary. Survivors include her daughter Laura Oliver; and sister Patty Paulo. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hours from 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the Greenbush Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2019
