DAILEY Tina Wood 3/16/1975 12/05/2002 In memory of our beautiful daughter, sister and aunt on her 44th Birthday. When someone you love becomes a memory, that memory becomes a treasure. Happy Birthday Tina. "and until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand." We love you and miss you more with each passing day. Love, Dad, Mom, Lori, Eric, Jason and Peter
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 16, 2019