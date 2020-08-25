Broadhead, Tinamarie WEST SAND LAKE Tinamarie Broadhead, 49 of Route 150, died suddenly on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Cherry Plain State Park while spending time with her family to celebrate her 50th birthday on August 21, 2020. Born in Glens Falls, Tinamarie was the daughter of George J. Broadhead Jr. and the late Leah Gayle Sherow Broadhead. Tinamarie lived in the West Sand Lake area most of her life and attended the Averill Park Schools. She enjoyed camping and time with her family. Survivors in addition to her father include her children, Toni and Nikita Cunningham, Bret (Tiffany) and Andrew (Alyssa) Cunningham, Duncan and Aki MacLeod; her sister Donna Jo (Ken) Dorr; her stepmother Patricia Broadhead; and her grandchildren, Roman Evans, Kiara and Anakin Cunningham. Services will be private Visit perrykomdat.com
for a private guestbook.