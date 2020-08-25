1/
Tinamarie Broadhead
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tinamarie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Broadhead, Tinamarie WEST SAND LAKE Tinamarie Broadhead, 49 of Route 150, died suddenly on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Cherry Plain State Park while spending time with her family to celebrate her 50th birthday on August 21, 2020. Born in Glens Falls, Tinamarie was the daughter of George J. Broadhead Jr. and the late Leah Gayle Sherow Broadhead. Tinamarie lived in the West Sand Lake area most of her life and attended the Averill Park Schools. She enjoyed camping and time with her family. Survivors in addition to her father include her children, Toni and Nikita Cunningham, Bret (Tiffany) and Andrew (Alyssa) Cunningham, Duncan and Aki MacLeod; her sister Donna Jo (Ken) Dorr; her stepmother Patricia Broadhead; and her grandchildren, Roman Evans, Kiara and Anakin Cunningham. Services will be private Visit perrykomdat.com for a private guestbook.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc
2691 Ny Highway 43
Averill Park, NY 12018
(518) 674-3100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved