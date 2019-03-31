Collet, Todd Gerard Sr. WATERFORD Todd Gerard Collet Sr., 53 of Suncrest Drive, passed away Friday March 29, 2019, at his residence. Born in Burlington, Vt. he was the son of Maureen Colangione Collet of Clifton Park and the late George Normand Collet. He was a 1984 graduate of LaSalle Institute in Troy and a 1988 graduate of SUNY Utica. Todd had been employed at the Shenendehowa School District for the past two years. Prior to that, he was employed as a manager at Janitronics Inc. in Albany and Uno Restaurant in Latham. He was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Crescent and was a trustee there, a member of the Parish Council and Finance Committee as well as being a catechist at the Church. Todd enjoyed playing poker, fishing, hunting and going to see Monster Jam with his son. Survivors in addition to his mother include his wife, Rachel Haskin Collet; and his children, Amanda Collet of Portland, Ore. and Todd Gerard Collet Jr. of Waterford. He was the brother of Christopher Collet (Linda) of Clifton Park; and was the uncle of Jennifer and Rachel Collet and Connor and Kiera Haskin. Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, 86 Church Hill Rd., Crescent. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit with Todd's family at the church on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Mary's Church, 86 Church Hill Rd., Waterford, NY, 12188. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary