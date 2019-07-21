Sheldon, Todd R. NASSAU Todd R. Sheldon, 80, of Nassau, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at St. Peter's Hospital. Todd was born August 15, 1938, in Hudson, New York, the son of Roland and Avis (Fitch) Sheldon. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force stationed at Bentwaters Air Force Base, England, where he met and married the love of his life. Survivors include his beloved wife of 59 years, Wendy P. (Lang) Sheldon; a daughter, Kimberley (Fuzzy) Fusaro; sons, Guy (Teresa) Sheldon, and Todd (Denise) Sheldon; sibling, Kent Sheldon. He was predeceased by his brother, Ned Sheldon; and sister, Nancy Place. He was the proud grandfather of Kyle (Kenzie) Sheldon, Kaleigh (Joe) Cavanaugh, Shannon (Boulos) Flanigan, Taylor (Tim) Cullum, and Brett Fusaro; and great-grandfather of Emmy Cullum. Todd loved spending time with his family; he loved being a 'snowbird' in North Fort Myers, Florida; he loved and bragged about his grandchildren; he loved going to Athenians, his favorite breakfast place in Florida to see owners Chris & Sophia; he loved going to the casinos with his wife and good friend Fran Harris; and loved watching the New York Yankees. In his early years, Todd loved being on that dance floor doing the jitterbug and even singing on the radio. He had a passion for auto racing which started with driving and then owning two cars back in the early 60's, to watching his son-in-law in the 70's-80's, son from 80's to present, and now grandson bringing that passion across three generations. He was proud to be inducted into the Lebanon Valley Hall of Fame back in 2002. Todd also had a passion for quarter horses, watching his wife and son show for several years before earning the Justin Rookie of the Year himself in 1996 with his horse Ralph. Todd also served several terms as president of the N.Y.S. Quarter Horse Association throughout the 80's-90's. Todd was a pioneer in used oil recycling dating back to the early 60's. After many years of driving tractor trailer cross country to pick up used oil across N.Y.S., Todd partnered with his sons to form Sheldon Oil Services, Inc. in 1988 to build the company into one of the largest used oil recycling facilities in upstate New York. The Sheldon family would like to thank St. Peter's Hospital nurses and doctors for their outstanding care and devotion to our dad, grampa, and husband. Friends may call from 4 - 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home Inc., 165 Columbia Tpk in Rensselaer. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Todd's name to The . Published in Albany Times Union from July 21 to July 22, 2019