Rose, Todd MARIETTA, Ga. Todd Rose, age 56 of Marietta, Ga., passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving wife on November 16, 2019. Born on April 26, 1963, in Albany, N.Y. he was the son of the late Edgar and Bette Rose. Todd worked for AT&T in their IOT Vehicle Solutions Studio. He received his M.B.A. from Kennesaw State University in 2012. He served 24 years in the Air Force, 10 years active duty where he was stationed in South Korea, Germany, and Tampa, Fla. He reenlisted as a reservist, serving 14 years including a tour in Iraq in 2008, achieving the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Todd was a member of Porsche Club of America and Veterans of AT&T. He was a member of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church. His passions were motor cross, rebuilding Porsches and tinkering in his garage. We will alway remember him for his willingness to help others, commitment to personal growth, always wanting to learn and improve himself, but most of all his sense of humor and his ability to make people laugh. His commitment to his family was his top priority. Todd is survived by his loving wife Hyuna of 30 years; and their children, Sarah and Matthew. He is also survived by his siblings, Brad (Pauline) Rose, Jeff (Holly) Rose, Debbie (Ron) Vooris and twin Tracy (Tom) Teal. Services were held at Johnson Ferry Baptist Church located at 955 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta, GA, 30068 on Wednesday, November 20, at 1 p.m. Donations in Todd's memory may be made to the Johnson Ferry Baptist Church Global Ministries program.







Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 24, 2019

