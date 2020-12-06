1/1
Todd S. Messinger
Messinger, Todd S. DELMAR Todd S.Messinger, 46, passed away peacefully December 3, 2020. Born in Poughkeepsie, he is the son of Steven and Patricia Messinger of Delmar. Todd was a graduate of Arlington High School. He enjoyed watching Pro Football, listening to music and audiobooks and discussing politics. Todd loved to travel with his family, especially to Fenwick Island, Myrtle Beach, Fla. and historic sites such as Gettysburg, Jefferson Monticello, Washington D.C. and the Wright Brothers Museum at Kittyhawk. He was a true patriot, with a passion for American history. Todd is predeceased by maternal and paternal grandparents; uncle, Joseph Provenzon; and beloved dog, Ginger. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Tami (Brink) Hartman; niece and nephew, Maggie and Andrew Hartman; aunts, Karen Provenzon and Nancy Levine; and uncles, David Byrnes and John Byrnes; as well as a host of cousins and his dog, Franklin. A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 8, from 3 p.m.-5 p.m. with a service at 5 p.m. at New Comer Funerals & Cremations, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie NY 12205. Interment will take place Wednesday, December 9, at 11 a.m. at Montrepose Cemetery, 75 Montrepose Ave., Kingston, N.Y. Social distance practices will be in effect, chapel size is restricted to current NYS guidelines and masks are required in the building.




Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Service
05:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
DEC
9
Interment
11:00 AM
Montrepose Cemetery
Send Flowers
