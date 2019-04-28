Wigley, Todd ALBANY Todd Wigley, 51 of Albany, peacefully passed away on April 25 2019. Todd had amazing strength and character; his life was filled embracing challenges, loving and inspiring others as well as sharing his impeccable chef skills with so many. He is survived by his wife Kim; his parents, Audrey and Skip Riley and Tom and Linda Wigley; his siblings, Alexys, Dylan, Lazarus, Cheryl, and Justin; his grandfather, Robert Williams; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A memorial gathering, which will conclude with a period of remembrance, will take place on Tuesday, April 30 from 5-7 p.m. at Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave. Albany. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. For online condolences, please visit SimpleChoicesCremation.com "You will always hold a special place in your hearts. Until we meet again."
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2019