Raus, Tommaso Antonio RENSSELAER Tommaso Antonio Raus, 81, passed into eternal rest on Friday, April 26, 2019, surrounded by family. Born in Italy, he was the son of Rosaria and Alfonso Raus. He is survived by his wife Sandy; his children, Alphonso, Tommy and Rosaria; his brother, Raffaele; and sisters, Adelina (Deglischiavi) and Angela (Alicandro); his nieces, nephews and many close family members and dear friends in his native Italy, Toronto, Canada and throughout the Capital Region; including his sister-in-law, Pasqualina Crescenzi; his cousins, Lina (Treglia) and Angelina (Taglialatela), and the DiTullio and DeThomasis families. Tommaso was predeceased by his brother, Giuseppe and Zia Vittoria. He was an avid reader and proud Italian, often imparting historical knowledge and stories of his youth in Minturno, Italy. With a subtle sense of humor and countless words of wisdom to share, there are few who cannot recall a cherished moment they spent in his company. Perhaps his proudest legacy was the mark left on his grandchildren, Anthony, Michael, Giovanni and Valentina Raus. "Saluti da tutti. Ci vediomo a laltro mondo." - Thomas Raus. A funeral Mass for Tommaso will be held on Monday, April 29, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist and St. Joseph Church, 50 Herrick St., Rensselaer. All are invited to attend. There will be no calling hours. Interment will follow the Mass in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2019