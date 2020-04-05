Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Tony A. Rao


1938 - 2020
Tony A. Rao Obituary
Rao, Tony A. LOUDONVILLE Tony A. Rao, born January 13, 1938, passed at his home in Albany, N.Y. on April 3, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends. Tony was a kind, compassionate, and generous person who always cared for the well being of everyone. He was a devoted father, husband and community leader. Tony was an avid swimmer, runner, and gardener. He held many prestigious positions such as executive director of NYS Worker's Compensation Board, investigator at NYS Office of the Special Prosecutor, immigration law consultant, and income tax prepartion consultant. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dr. Leela Rao; son, Sandy Rao; three brothers; one sister; and four grandchildren. Services are private at the convenience of the family. For directions, information or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020
