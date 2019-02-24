BOUCHEY Tony In memory of our loving father, grandfather and special companion on your first anniversary. Words cannot express how much we miss you every day. Today we will all be together and lots of laughs will be had over all our good times. A Miller High Life will be raised in your honor. Keep Heaven hopping 'till the day we all meet again. Love, Justine, Kim, Bob, Jo and Families
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 24, 2019