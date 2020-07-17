Reilly, Tonya LILLINGTON, N.C. On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Tonya Reilly of Norrington Road in Lillington, N.C., loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 53. Tonya was born on May 29, 1967, in Bartow, Fla. She served in the United States Army for four years and was a graduate of Fisher College. On November 26, 1994, she married Colonel John Reilly. They raised two children, Gerhard and Madison. Tonya had a passion for the out of doors, horseback riding, kayaking, fishing, hiking and most of all gardening. She loved all "critters," but especially baby goats and horses. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile and generosity as well as her kind and compassionate spirit. Tonya was preceded in death by her mother, Sue; and her brother, Walter. She is survived by her father, Walter Warnock of Bartow, Fla.; her husband, John; her two children, Gerhard and Madison; her aunts, Cindy (Mickey) Jean, and Gail; her niece, Amanda (Will); and her in-laws, Greg and Jutta. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Tonya's wishes we ask all who wish to participate to make a donation in her name to the Lung Cancer Initiative of North Carolina, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 401 Raleigh, NC, 27612 or at LungCancerInitiativeNC.org
Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com