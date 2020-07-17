1/1
Tonya Reilly
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tonya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reilly, Tonya LILLINGTON, N.C. On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Tonya Reilly of Norrington Road in Lillington, N.C., loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 53. Tonya was born on May 29, 1967, in Bartow, Fla. She served in the United States Army for four years and was a graduate of Fisher College. On November 26, 1994, she married Colonel John Reilly. They raised two children, Gerhard and Madison. Tonya had a passion for the out of doors, horseback riding, kayaking, fishing, hiking and most of all gardening. She loved all "critters," but especially baby goats and horses. She was known for her quick wit, infectious smile and generosity as well as her kind and compassionate spirit. Tonya was preceded in death by her mother, Sue; and her brother, Walter. She is survived by her father, Walter Warnock of Bartow, Fla.; her husband, John; her two children, Gerhard and Madison; her aunts, Cindy (Mickey) Jean, and Gail; her niece, Amanda (Will); and her in-laws, Greg and Jutta. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Tonya's wishes we ask all who wish to participate to make a donation in her name to the Lung Cancer Initiative of North Carolina, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 401 Raleigh, NC, 27612 or at LungCancerInitiativeNC.org Condolences may be made at adcockfuneralandcrematory.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
ADCOCK FUNERAL HOME - Spring Lake
2226 LILLINGTON HWY
Spring Lake, NC 28390
(910) 497-0171
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved