Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tory Michael Maloney. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maloney, Tory Michael JONESVILLE, S.C. Mr. Tory Michael Maloney, age 48, husband of Marlene Garmley Maloney of Bob Little Road in Jonesville, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his wife and family. Mr. Maloney was born in Troy on April 6, 1971, a son of Patricia Cronin Maloney of Raymertown and the late Daniel Maloney. He was a graduate of Cohoes High School in Cohoes and was of the Catholic faith. Mr. Maloney was employed with JBR Environmental Services in Spartanburg and had operated Maloney Remodeling in Troy prior to moving to South Carolina. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, fast cars and his 1983 GMC truck. Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are a son, Tory M. Maloney Jr. of Lansingburgh; two stepsons, Nicholas Masterson of Pittstown, and Mitchell Masterson and wife Betsy of North Adams, Mass.; and he was expecting his first granddaughter in June. He is also survived by a sister, Angela Maloney of Raymertown; a brother, Joseph A. Maloney of Watervliet; a niece, Erica Mazula; a nephew, Joshua Maloney; and two special great-nieces, Payton Maloney and Paisley Garmley. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Shirley Garmley of Troy and several other nieces, nephews, in-laws and his two fur babies, Jack and Buddy. The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff and nurses of Kindred Hospice, Spartanburg Regional ICU and Dr. Chittum for their care of Tory during his illness. A celebration of life services will be scheduled by the family for a later date in South Carolina and also in New York. Memorials may be made to Kindered Hospice, 905 E. Main St., Ste 2, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to the ASPCA Tributes, 520 8th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10018. The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.



Maloney, Tory Michael JONESVILLE, S.C. Mr. Tory Michael Maloney, age 48, husband of Marlene Garmley Maloney of Bob Little Road in Jonesville, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his wife and family. Mr. Maloney was born in Troy on April 6, 1971, a son of Patricia Cronin Maloney of Raymertown and the late Daniel Maloney. He was a graduate of Cohoes High School in Cohoes and was of the Catholic faith. Mr. Maloney was employed with JBR Environmental Services in Spartanburg and had operated Maloney Remodeling in Troy prior to moving to South Carolina. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, fast cars and his 1983 GMC truck. Surviving in addition to his wife and mother are a son, Tory M. Maloney Jr. of Lansingburgh; two stepsons, Nicholas Masterson of Pittstown, and Mitchell Masterson and wife Betsy of North Adams, Mass.; and he was expecting his first granddaughter in June. He is also survived by a sister, Angela Maloney of Raymertown; a brother, Joseph A. Maloney of Watervliet; a niece, Erica Mazula; a nephew, Joshua Maloney; and two special great-nieces, Payton Maloney and Paisley Garmley. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Shirley Garmley of Troy and several other nieces, nephews, in-laws and his two fur babies, Jack and Buddy. The family wishes to express a special thank you to the staff and nurses of Kindred Hospice, Spartanburg Regional ICU and Dr. Chittum for their care of Tory during his illness. A celebration of life services will be scheduled by the family for a later date in South Carolina and also in New York. Memorials may be made to Kindered Hospice, 905 E. Main St., Ste 2, Spartanburg, SC 29302 or to the ASPCA Tributes, 520 8th Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10018. The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. www.holcombefuneralhomes.com Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close