|
|
Wiita, Tracy A. TROY Tracy A. Wiita, 64 of Central Avenue, died suddenly on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at her residence. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Richard A. Wiita and Ruth A. McElligott Wiita. Tracy was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1972, and earned her bachelor's in mathematics from St. Bonaventure University, class of 1976. Tracy was a finance manager for General Electric before becoming an educator. She loved organic gardening. Survivors include her brother, Timothy (Patricia) Wiita of Maineville, Ohio; her nieces, Eilzabeth Wiita Huff and Caroline Wiita; and her uncle, John (Jeanne) McElligott. Services will be private. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019