Strunkey, Tracy Enoch Jr. GUILDERLAND Tracy Enoch Strunkey Jr., beloved infant son of Tracy Strunkey Sr. and Alecia Clancy of Guilderland and Albany, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Tracy brought immense joy and happiness to every life he touched since he came in this world on June 17, 2020.Tracy's life was a brief gift to us that will live on through family and friends. During his short visit on earth, he enjoyed cuddling with his stuffed toy, cuddling, being near his twin sister and being held close by his parents and siblings. Tracy was loved by all who met him and will be greatly missed. Tracy was the dear baby brother to five siblings, Taleesha, Jaccob, Shawna, Harry and twin sister Tori; and cherished grandson of Sheila, Tracy and Yvonne and John Sr. Tracy leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and one niece, Kori. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, September 18, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, where a funeral service will be held at 4:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Gathering size within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com