Carroll, Tracy L. CLIFTON PARK Tracy L. Carroll, 49, died peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family after a heroic three-year battle with synovial sarcoma. She will be remembered as one of the strongest and most determined people the world has ever known. Born in Troy, Tracy was the daughter of Richard Chittenden of Malta and the late Jody Cote Chittenden. She was a graduate of Tamarac High School and H.V.C.C. in Troy. She went on to work for Met Life in East Greenbush for the past 20 years as well as having an online business selling her beautiful creations for children's hair. Tracy's passion was always her family. She was a devoted mother, wife and of course, friend. From shuttling her kids to different events, to the family vacations at the Jersey shore, Tracy lived for spending time with her kids and husband. Tracy married the love of her life, Joseph P. Carroll Sr. on September 6, 1997. She was the devoted mother of Joseph P. Carroll Jr. and Sami Carroll both of Clifton Park; the sister of Scott and Eric Chittenden of Saratoga; and the niece of Shelley Gans of Townsend, Mass., Ronald Slade of Watervliet and the late Lona Repecki. Tracy is also survived by a large loving and caring extended family. Relatives and friends may visit on Wednesday, July 1, from 4-7 p.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte 32), Waterford. Masks will be required and N.Y.S. social distancing and occupancy limits will be observed. Memorial contributions may be made in Tracy's memory to the Ballston Lake Rescue Squad, 1123 Ballston Lake Rd, Ballston Lake, NY, 12019. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit Brendesefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 30, 2020.