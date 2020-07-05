Cusick, Tracy L. TROY Tracy L. Cusick, 49, passed away on June 30, 2020. Tracy is survived by her children, Robin Grant (son-in-law Robert Hamel), Crystal Tribley, Rose Cusick, Michael Cusick and Chris Knight Jr.; her grandchildren, Miahrose Ross, Xavian Ross, Mason Ross, Gaige Hamel, Jayci Sparks, Jayden Sparks and Jasmine Sparks; her siblings, Timothy Haley, Tammie Hadden and Terri Haley; her husband John M. Cusick; and her best friend Karrie Hinds. Family and friends are invited on Monday, July 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Please note that social distancing, masks and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com
.