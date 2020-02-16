Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tracy L. Ernest. View Sign Service Information Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 (518)-674-3100 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel 2691 NY 43 Averill Park , NY View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel 2691 NY 43 Averill Park , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest, Tracy L. SAND LAKE Tracy L. Ernest, 46 of Taborton Road, died suddenly on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at her residence. Born in Troy, Tracy was the daughter of the late Thomas and Gail Sagendorf Dufour; and the devoted wife of Matthew T. Ernest. Tracy grew up on Snyder's Lake and was a 1992 graduate of the Averill Park High School. Tracy had resided in Taborton for 20 years and was a self-employed private duty home health aide, but her job was more than just a job to her. She loved what she did and who she did it for. Tracy was always helping people and was an all-around caretaker to many people, making sure their needs were met before her own. She did income tax preparations and was a Jeep fan and owner, she loved her big red jeep. She enjoyed landscaping her yard to make it look it's best. She was an avid couponer and deal finder. She loved her dog, Napoleon (Doug) and was like her third child. Survivors in addition to her husband include her beloved daughters, Brittany Page and Hannah Elizabeth "Hannah Beth" both of Sand Lake; her sister Tina Dufour of East Greenbush; her brother Thomas "TJ" Dufour of Nassau. Daughter-in-law of William and Marsha Ernest of Sand Lake. Tracy was the aunt of the late Christopher Ernest and Velerie Lashway and is also survived by several other nieces and nephews. Funeral service 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43, Averill Park. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the Chapel 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service. If desired the family requests donations in memory of Tracy L. Ernest may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Visit







Ernest, Tracy L. SAND LAKE Tracy L. Ernest, 46 of Taborton Road, died suddenly on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at her residence. Born in Troy, Tracy was the daughter of the late Thomas and Gail Sagendorf Dufour; and the devoted wife of Matthew T. Ernest. Tracy grew up on Snyder's Lake and was a 1992 graduate of the Averill Park High School. Tracy had resided in Taborton for 20 years and was a self-employed private duty home health aide, but her job was more than just a job to her. She loved what she did and who she did it for. Tracy was always helping people and was an all-around caretaker to many people, making sure their needs were met before her own. She did income tax preparations and was a Jeep fan and owner, she loved her big red jeep. She enjoyed landscaping her yard to make it look it's best. She was an avid couponer and deal finder. She loved her dog, Napoleon (Doug) and was like her third child. Survivors in addition to her husband include her beloved daughters, Brittany Page and Hannah Elizabeth "Hannah Beth" both of Sand Lake; her sister Tina Dufour of East Greenbush; her brother Thomas "TJ" Dufour of Nassau. Daughter-in-law of William and Marsha Ernest of Sand Lake. Tracy was the aunt of the late Christopher Ernest and Velerie Lashway and is also survived by several other nieces and nephews. Funeral service 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43, Averill Park. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the Chapel 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service. If desired the family requests donations in memory of Tracy L. Ernest may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Visit www.perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close