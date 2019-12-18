|
Shepard, Tracy L. SAND LAKE Tracy L. Shepard, 52 of Taborton Road, died on Monday, December 16, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital after a long illness. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of Thomas A. Shepard and Carolyn A. Hansen Shepard of Wynantskill; and wife of Daniel M. McGuirk. She was raised in Troy and resided in Wynantskill and the past 20 years in Sand Lake, was a 1985 graduate of Troy High School and attended Hudson Valley Community College. Tracy was owner and office manager for McGuirk Contracting in Sand Lake for the past three years. She was a U.S. Navy veteran stationed in Australia. Survivors in addition to her husband and parents include her children, Cassandra Rae Shepard (Christopher) Wachtel of Averill Park, Randi Alexandra (Justin DiDominico) Malo of Brunswick, Gabriella Lynn Malo of Sand Lake and Chase Anthony Shepard of Sand Lake; a grandson, Lucian DiDomenico; her siblings, Thomas (Dawn) Shepard of Troy, Kelly (Alex Zadonick) Shepard of Lansingburgh and Joshua (Erika) Shepard of Wynantskill; a cousin and best friend, Tara Walker of Cohoes and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Thursday, December 19, from 4-6:45 p.m. with a funeral service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Tracy Shepard to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 18, 2019