Tracy M. Belkevich-Gori
1969 - 2020
Belkevich-Gori, Tracy M. WATERFORD Tracy M. Belkevich-Gori, age 51 of Waterford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Born on May 12, 1969, she was the daughter of John and Marion Belkevich. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Gori. Tracy worked for Maximus in Albany. She loved volunteering in the traffic staff at the Harley Rendezvous in Pattersonville every year, where she was known to be on the "Rodeo Corner." She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiance Robert DeFreese; children, Emily (Kurt Spencer) Belkevich, Samuel Belkevich-Fowler, Andrew DeFreese, and Gregory DeFreese; grandmother Thelma Green; sisters, Robin (Mike) Stott, and Lisa (Ron) Singley; and her brother John Belkevich. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Hunter, Cadence, and Madeline, who is due to arrive in December; and many extended family members. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, August 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL, 60601 or by going to www.lung.org; or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or by going to www.stjude.org. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 22, 2020.
