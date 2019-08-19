O'Brien, Traute "Trudy" G. LAKE LUZERNE Traute "Trudy" G. O'Brien (Steffens) passed away on August 14, 2019, in the comfort of her home. Trudy was born in 1944 in Bremerhaven, Germany where she attended Surheider Schule until she came to the United States at the age of 16. She met her husband while here and they were later married in August 1962. In 1966, she became a naturalized citizen and then soon after, a mother of three children, Neil, Steven, and Stefanie. Trudy was a dedicated and loving wife and mother, raising her family first, before adopting her career of 20 years as a seamstress. When she wasn't chasing after her children, or sewing something beautiful, Trudy enjoyed camping, knitting, crocheting, baking spending time with family and friends, taking long walks on Wells Beach in Maine and long drives through the Vermont countryside. She will be missed by everyone that had the pleasure and the privilege to know her. She is survived by her son Neil O'Brien (Leea Keech); her daughter Stefanie South (Sean South); grandchildren, Neil O'Brien and Riley South; and sister, Marianne Weber. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 23, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 24, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Neil E. O'Brien Jr. and son Steven M. O'Brien in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 19, 2019