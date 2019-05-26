Litchmore, Dr. Trevor MD ROTTERDAM Dr. Trevor Litchmore MD, son of the late Barton Elleston Litchmore and Millicent Flowers, was born on August 8, 1960, in St. Catherine's, Jamaica, and was found dead on May 2, 2019, at the age of 58. He was preceded in death by his brother Winston Litchmore of New York; followed by his father Barton Litchmore of New York. He is survived by his sister Florence Litchmore of New York, and two remaining brothers, Claude Litchmore of New York and Kenneth Litchmore of New York; his ex-wife Jessica (Nina) Minter of New York, as well as two children, Trevina Litchmore of the Netherlands and Daniel Litchmore of Massachusetts; and various cousins. Visiting hours will be at the Marine Park Funeral Home Inc., 3024 Quentin Rd, Brooklyn, NY, 11234. Visiting time will be on Friday, June 14, from 2-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. The Mass/service will be on Saturday, June 15, at 9 a.m.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019