Maheux, Tristan M. STILLWATER Tristan M. Maheux, 23 of Blizzard Road, died unexpectedly on Friday, June 26, 2020. A bright light has gone out in his families lives and they are heartbroken. Especially his Dad who traveled many miles and fought laboriously to save his son's life. In the end the addiction prevailed as it does way too often. Their baby tried so hard but lost his battle. It is with hope that others can learn from this tragedy. Born in Niskayuna on July 16, 1996, son of Frank J. and Colleen Hanehan Maheux of Stillwater, he was a 2014 graduate of Stillwater Central School. Tristan was a store manager for Pet Smart of Wilton for some time. Years ago, he worked with his Uncle Mike's balloon and novelty sales at parades and festivals. Tristan enjoyed computer gaming, watching movies and loved animals of all kinds. He was very helpful tending to his maternal grandparents during their medical difficulties. His humor and laughter was infectious and will remain forever in the heart's of those who loved him. That love will comfort us forever. Survivors in addition to his parents include his brother Joseph (Devin Ormin) Maheux of Stillwater; paternal grandparents, Camil and Lyne Maheux of Malta; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Tristan was predeceased by his grandparents, Mike and Betty Brown Hanehan; and his treasured uncle Mike Hanehan Jr. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, in the Stillwater Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Luke on the Hill Recovery Resource Center, 40 McBride Rd, Mechanicville, NY, 12118 or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave, Menands, NY, 12204, in memory of Tristan M. Maheux. To leave condolences visit devito-salvadorefh.com
.