Foley, Troy Burke TROY Troy Burke Foley, 31 of Troy, died on August 13, 2020. Born in Ottawa, Ont., he was the son of Louis M. Foley and Mary Nancy Hannigan Foley. Troy was a graduate of La Salle Institute and completed courses at Albany University and H.V.C.C. He was employed by the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation and Finance. Troy was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing sports and enjoyed music. Troy had a quick wit and a great sense of humor. He was generous, charitable, kind and a wonderful uncle. He had a huge heart, was so loving and will be greatly missed. Troy was the beloved brother of Jonathan Foley, Michael Foley (Ariane Nazroo), Louis Foley (Maggie Wilson), and Rita Foley; and the loving uncle of Sasha and Claire Foley. He also leaves behind several aunts and uncles, and many cousins and friends. The wake will be held on Wednesday, August 19, in the Sacred Heart Church, 310 Spring Ave., Troy from 4 until 7 p.m.; masks are to be worn and social distancing is expected. The funeral will be held on Thursday, August 20, in the church at 10:30 a.m. The burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy at 9 a.m. on Saturday, August 22. In memory of Troy, donations may be made to the ALS Association or to UNICEF.