Le, Tu Van ALBANY Tu Van Le, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Tu was born in Vietnam and served in the South Vietnamese Navy. Over 18 years, he achieved the rank of Chief Petty Officer and was the captain of a patrol gunboat. He proudly fought alongside the United States Navy to protect his home country against the North Vietnamese communist regime. After the war, he fled Vietnam with his family and put down roots in Albany in 1978. Tu is survived by his devoted wife Hien Thi Le of 55 years; his children, Stephanie Le, Khanh Le, Tony Le, Rick Le (Laura Crandall), Laura Le (Phat Tran), and Tam Le (Sean Byrnes); his brother Ngo Van Le; eight grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Loan Tran; many nieces and nephews. The family expresses gratitude to the staff at Schenectady Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Relatives and friends may visit at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Wednesday, January 29, 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be Thursday, January 30, at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Albany Rural Cemetery. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 26, 2020