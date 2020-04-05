Albany Times Union Obituaries
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Tyler J. McKiernan

Tyler J. McKiernan Obituary
McKiernan, Tyler J. EAST GREENBUSH Tyler J. McKiernan, 24 of East Greenbush, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was dedicated to wrestling, rugby, working out with El, teasing his mother and girlfriend Shannon, and fart bombing his brother and sister. To his mother's surprise, he graduated from Columbia High School in 2013 and was employed by Coca-Cola. He is survived by his parents: mother Tricia McKiernan-Donahue, father George Donahue; his brother (younger but much taller) Oliver Donahue; and his sister (younger and shortest) Lily Donahue. He will be deeply missed by his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Shannon Mahar; his best friend and target of his pranks, El Shaddia Gilmore-VanHosen; his grandparents, Jean McNamara and Tony Orlich; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandfather, highly decorated US Marine Corps. veteran of Vietnam, Jon Dunspaugh of Hudson. Due to the Covid Pandemic and social distancing, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020
