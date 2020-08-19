1/1
Urania (Caladim) Andrews
Andrews, Urania (Caladim) ALBANY Urania Andrews (Caladim), 87, peacefully passed away in her sleep on August 12, 2020, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Urania was blessed to live a beautiful full life. She will be missed deeply but will live on in our hearts for eternity. Urania was preceded in death by her parents, John and Despina Caladim; her beloved husband, John Andrews; and her brother, Nicholas Caladim, all of Albany. She is survived by daughter, Cathy (Sam) Photopoulos of San Jose, Calif.; sons, Michael and George Andrews of Albany; her grandchildren, Anastasios (Jennifer), and Andrea (Stephen); four great-grandchildren, Penelope, Isabella, Carmela, and Sotirios; her sister-in-law, Marietta Caladim of Albany; niece and godchild, Dina (Don) Fisher of Albany; nephew John (Robyn) Caladim of Fairfield, Calif.; her great-nieces and nephews, Niko, Katie, Zoe, Alex, and Lukas; and extended family in New York and Greece. The funeral service will take place on Friday, August 21, at 11 a.m. in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, Albany. The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday from 10 - 11 a.m. prior to the service in the church. Interment to follow in the Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Urania's memory to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. www.sbfuneralhome.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home
633 Central Avenue
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 489-4454
