1/1
Uriella Anea Perkins-Graham
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Uriella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Perkins-Graham, Uriella Anea CLIFTON PARK Uriella Anea Perkins- Graham passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Uriella was born in Cambridge on July 3, 1986, and was the daughter of Ora Dean Perkins of Salem and the late Edwin Ernest Perkins. Uriella received her Bachelor of Arts degree in business and her master's degree in business administration in non-profit organizations from Saint Rose College in Albany. Uriella worked at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) as a human resource administrator and was the manager of Student Employment. She also worked in the business administration offices in Northern Rivers, Commission on Economic Opportunity in Troy and General Electric Company in Schenectady. Uriella was the most loving, giving, gentle, humble and beautiful soul. She loved her husband Marcus Graham and two children Selah, 6, and Uzziya, 3, with all her being. She enjoyed planning adventures for Selah and Uzziya to enjoy with family and friends. Uriella loved all things holistic. Her many boxes from Amazon that arrived each week consisted of essential oils, Himalayan Salt Ball and acupuncture mats. If there was a way to relax and embrace each gift in life, Uriella found it. Uriella was a sincere giving spirit, and never interested in drama. She embraced the goodness in others by sharing positivity and light. Uriella believed in helping others. During college, she traveled to Honduras and served with the Habitat for Humanity organization building houses for others. Uriella was predeceased by her father, Edwin Ernest Perkins; and mother-in-law, Annie Dyess. She is survived by her husband, Marcus Graham; daughter, Selah, 6; son Uzziya, 3; her mother, Ora Perkins; brother, Samuel Perkins; sisters, Keturah Perkins Trembley (John, Immanuel, Gideon) and Nanzetta Webster (Alvin, Altwon, Jamaal, Shamika). Uriella is also survived by longtime dear friends from college and the Bachur Fellowship and host of cousins, aunts, family and friends. Calling hours will be Thursday, September 3, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge. A graveside funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, September 4, in the Evergreen Cemetery (new section) in Salem and a repast following the ceremony at 196 Reafield Farm Road, Cambridge, NY 12816. An Education Fund has been set-up to benefit her children at Glens Falls National Bank. Please make checks payable to Marcus Graham, in the memo: for the benefit of Selah & Uzziya and mail to P.O. Box 163, Cambridge, NY 12816 or deliver in person to any Glens Falls National Bank. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
03:30 - 05:30 PM
Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home
73 West Main St
Cambridge, NY 12816
(518) 677-3234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved