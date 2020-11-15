Gray, Ursuline M. RENSSELAER Ursuline M. Gray (Petrone), 100, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor. She leaves behind her daughters, Mary Van Der Veer, Jean Robert Ashley and Doris Pennick; her son, Cazimir Rozonewski; her siblings, Carlo and Benjamin Petrone; her devoted niece, Victoria Chiildrose; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward; her son, John Rozonewski; her brothers, Alexander, Aldo and Joseph Petrone; and her sister, Josephine Cote. Burial will be held privately in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Doors of Hope, P.O. Box 522, West Sand Lake, NY 12196, or a charity of your choice
.