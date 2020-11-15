1/
Ursuline M. Gray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ursuline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gray, Ursuline M. RENSSELAER Ursuline M. Gray (Petrone), 100, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor. She leaves behind her daughters, Mary Van Der Veer, Jean Robert Ashley and Doris Pennick; her son, Cazimir Rozonewski; her siblings, Carlo and Benjamin Petrone; her devoted niece, Victoria Chiildrose; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward; her son, John Rozonewski; her brothers, Alexander, Aldo and Joseph Petrone; and her sister, Josephine Cote. Burial will be held privately in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Doors of Hope, P.O. Box 522, West Sand Lake, NY 12196, or a charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved