Cunningham, V. Donald TROY V. Donald Cunningham, 79, a lifelong resident of Troy, entered into eternal life on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Vincent and Mary Britton Cunningham; and the beloved husband of over 60 years to Patricia A. Spratt Cunningham. Don worked in the Electrical Union until 1980 but stayed on as recording secretary and served that position for approximatly 40 years in total making his position the longest in the Unions history. In 1980 he began a new career with Rensselaer County and became superintendent of buildings until 2006, but all along he continued his position as Bingo commissioner for the City of Troy until his passing. Don was a lifelong communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Troy and was a member of the Holy Name Society, he was a 50 year member of the Troy Elks Lodge 141 where he was the past exalted ruler. He was also a lifelong member of the Troy A.O.H. and the A.O.H. golf league, as well as an honorary member of the Mountainview Fire Co. His dedication to serving the community stemmed from the love and pride he had for the City of Troy especially South Troy or as Don would say "Sou Troy" were he was a true believer in the slogan "South Troy Against the World." Don was an avid fan of the N.Y. Giants and the N.Y. Yankees; and his greatest love was his devoted family. Survivors in addition to his beloved wife Pat include his children, Deborah and Eric Smith, Don and Nora Cunningham, Diane and Mark Wojcik, Darcie Casey and Daniel and Brandi Cunningham. He was the proud grandfather, "Papa," of Amy, Eric (Bub), Richie, Ryan, Kevin, Kyle, Collin, Shelbi and Dylan; and great-grandfather, "GG," of Stella, Raegan, Faylinn, Nicholas, Piper, Harry and Vail. Don was predeceased by his son David Cunningham; and siblings, Ronald Cunningham and Holly Vogt. He is also survived by his sister Sue (Stanley) Roman; sister-in-law Sharon (Stanley) Drosky; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Graveside services will be held on Friday at 12:30 p.m. in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Anyone attending please remember the social distancing rule for all our safety. A private family visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on social gatherings anyone wishing to pay their respects to Don and his family may sound their horns while driving past the funeral home on Friday between 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Don's memory may send contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 24, 2020