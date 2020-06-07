Vrijian, Vahan C. LEESBURG, Fla. Vahan C. Vrijian of Leesburg, Fla., formerly from Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020. He was 84. Vahan was a first generation American born in New York, N.Y. and raised in upstate New York. He was a design-draftsman by trade and had many hobbies. He enjoyed bowling, coaching softball, detailing cars, lawn care, and most of all spending time with his family. He loved to be behind a BBQ grill. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Vrijian; their two children, Kristen Akelian (Jacques Akelian) of Lexington, Mass., and Vahan Vrijian Jr. (Chrissy Vrijian) of Ballston Spa; and his sister Margaret Ryhanych of Juno Beach, Fla. He has two grandchildren that loved him very much, Jacques and Haley. He also has many loving sister and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Askan and Arshalos (Dawn) Vrijian; and his brothers, Victor Vrigian of Ballston Lake and Charles Vrigian. A burial service will be held at a later date in the Elmwood Hill Cemetery in Troy. Online condolences may be shared at hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 7, 2020.