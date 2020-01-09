Valena Shepherd

Shepherd, Valena ALBANY In Memory of Valena Shepherd, who was called home to be with her parents, Helen Lonnie-Mae Horton Shepherd, James A Shepherd; and her late husband Roberto Colon, in Albany on January 5, 2020, at the age of 62 . Valena leaves behind her sister Jaime Shepherd; and twin brother Virgil Shepherd; and three sons, Albert Shepherd, James Shepherd Styles and Justin Martinez (Dana Lionel Shepherd). She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Davyon J. Styles, Shyanne and Samoi Shepherd; and great-grandson Mason Julian. Besides her parents and husband, Valena was predeceased by her brother the late Dana (Bernard) Shepherd. She was loved by her family and friends. Valena was a 30 year resident of Albany. She was known and loved by all. She was very proud of her children and she had a big heart for all who knew her. We love you Valena L. Shepherd you will be in our hearts and forever missed. Relatives and friends are invited to call 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd, Colonie, where a memorial gathering will be held. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 9, 2020
