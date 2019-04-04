Gardella, Valencia "Val" WATERVLIET Valencia Gardella, "Val," 99, passed away peacefully at home on April 1, 2019, with her family by her side. She was the daughter of the late Julio and Maria Chavez. Valencia was predeceased by her loving husband of 77 years, Edward Gardella Sr. She was also predeceased by her son, Richard Gardella. Val enjoyed cooking and hosting large family gatherings. She was known for everything being homemade especially her holiday raviolis. Val would relay the play by play of Yankees games to her husband in his later years and then became an avid fan herself. She is survived by her children, Edward Gardella Jr. (the late Mary), Danny Gardella (Stacey) of Florida and Tony Gardella (Sheila). Val was the grandma to 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to give a special thanks to the home health aides for their attention, care and friendship given to Val. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Visiting Nurses Home Care, 150 Broadway Suite 310, Menands, NY, 12204 in Val's name. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 4, 2019