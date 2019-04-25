WIELAND Valerie J. Remembering our Daughter, Sister, Aunt and G. Aunt. Today is one year since that sad day on angel wings you were taken away. Remembering you is easy, we do it every day, it's just the pain of losing you that never goes away; and though you are so far away, you are forever in our hearts to stay. The butterflies are coming near, we believe they are listening as if through some force they knew just what we were wishing. So we whispered "I Love You" and away they flew, we knew they took our message to you. At Easter we left your empty chair, we knew if we did you would be there. Always in our hearts and prayers, now you are free. Love, Mom, Dad, Brother, Sisters and Families, "Critter"
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 25, 2019